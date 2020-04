OSWEGO – State Police in North Syracuse arrested Patrick Boykin, age 40 from Oswego, New York, for Criminal Sex Act 2nd degree, a class “D” felony and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a class “A” misdemeanor.

Boykin is accused of having sexual conduct with a female under the age of 16 which occurred at a residence in Cicero, New York. Boykin was transported to the Onondaga County Justice Center for centralized arraignment.

