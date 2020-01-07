Oswego County Man Charged with Unlawful Surveillance and Criminal Possession of a Weapon

State Police arrested William J. Spearance II, 43, from Lacona, for 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree (class “D” felony); 2 counts of Unlawful Surveillance 2nd degree (class “E” felony), and counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (class “A” misdemeanor).

Spearance is charged with taking photographs of two females in various stages of undress without their knowledge and uploading the images via the internet.

He is also being charged with possessing two modified and unregistered assault rifles.

Spearance was transported to Oswego City Court for centralized arraignment and was remanded to the Oswego County Public Safety Building on $2,500 cash bail/$5,000 bond.

