Oswego County Offers Prime Hunting and Fishing

OSWEGO – Join Oswego County in celebrating National Hunting and Fishing Day on September 28.

First proclaimed in 1972, the recognition was issued to encourage citizens to wisely use and properly manage natural resources to ensure them for future generations.

Oswego County is home to more than 33,000 acres of public land, including five wildlife management areas and 13 state forests, and more than 300 miles of shoreline, including more than 60 miles of state public fishing lands along rivers and streams.

Celebrate the day by exploring the Salmon River Falls Unique Area in Orwell, the Oneida Lake Fish Cultural Station in Constantia or the Salmon River Fish Hatchery in Altmar.

For details, call 315-623-7311 in Constantia or 315-298-5051 in Altmar.

The Legislature’s Economic Development and Planning Committee presented the proclamation.

Pictured from left are Paul House, District 8; Roy E. Reehil, District 5; Committee Vice Chairwoman Mary E. Chesbro, District 10; Committee Chairman Tim Stahl, District 20; David Turner, director of the Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning; Morris Sorbello, District 23; Marie C. Schadt, District 19; and Edward Gilson, District 3.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...