Oswego County Olympiad Invitational Set May 9

PHOENIX – Hundreds of local student-athletes are preparing for the fifth annual Oswego County Olympiad Invitational, set for May 9 at John C. Birdlebough High School.

The event, similar to the Special Olympics, provides an opportunity for students with disabilities to participate in a variety of athletic events.

Exceptional student-athletes representing all nine school districts in Oswego County, as well as the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation, will compete in events such as adapted races, long jump, distance runs and shot put.

“This event is a source of pride for everyone involved,” said event coordinator and Phoenix Central School District teacher Angie Neiss. “Participants compete in a fun atmosphere and create friendships throughout the day.”

In addition, there will be various side games, face painting and other activities held around the track area near the events.

Bottled water, fresh fruit, and other concession items will be available thanks to donations from community members and area sponsors.

“We couldn’t be more thankful for our volunteers, sponsors and everyone involved who help make the Olympiad possible,” Neiss said. “It is truly incredible.”

Due to ongoing construction as part of the Phoenix Central School District’s capital project, spectators are asked to plan for additional time to park and get to events.

“We are encouraging people to carpool and ask that everyone please be flexible,” Neiss said. “There will be shuttles available for overflow parking lots to make the event smooth for everyone.”

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. with opening ceremonies.

In case of inclement weather, a rain date has been scheduled for May 16.

For more information about the Oswego County Olympiad Invitational, or to donate and/or volunteer, please contact Angie Neiss at [email protected]

