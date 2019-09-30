Oswego County Opportunities Cited

FULTON, NY – Oswego County Opportunities recently recognized staff of its Crisis and Development Services for two years of loyal service to OCO and its consumers.

Seated from left are: Victim Services Advocate Kristen Diment, Homeless Services Advocate Courtney Warren, victim Services Specialist Melissa Minota, and OCO Health Education Manager Teresa Serrano. Standing from left are OCO Executive Director Diane Cooper-Currier, OPTIONS Specialist Beth Barlow, Victim Services Advocate Cody Brett, Homeless Services Advisor ­­­­­Savanna Bush, School Based Advocate Katelind Petro, Health Education Advocates Mackenzie Wilton and Caitlyn Miller, and Director of Crisis & Development Services Cristy King. Absent from photo are JART Specialist Bianca Kadrmas, SAF Advisor Leah DeMatteo, OPTIONS Specialist Brittany Warchol, and Kristen Fragale with substitute Care Management.

OCO is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966.

A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations.

For more information, visit www.oco.org

