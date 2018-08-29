Oswego County Opportunities Employees Cited

FULTON, NY – Oswego County Opportunities recently recognized employees of its Discovery Learning Center with awards for their loyal service to OCO and its consumers.

Pictured in front from left are Director of Education Services Janice Scott; caregiver Lorie Mazzoli (perfect attendance); maintenance engineer Thomas Mills (longevity award, 5 years); Mary Stancampiano (perfect attendance); and Discovery Learning Center Manager Robin France.

In back from left are OCO board member Patricia Krauss; OCO Deputy Executive Director Patrick Waite; and OCO board member Deana Michaels.

OCO is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966.

A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations.

For more information, visit www.oco.org.

