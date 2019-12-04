Oswego County P-TECH to Host STEM Day Dec

7

MEXICO – The Oswego County Pathways in Technology Early College Highschool (P-TECH) welcomes youth from Oswego County to attend the first Oswego County STEM Day at Fulton Junior High School on Dec. 7.

Geared toward students in grades five through eight, the main goals of STEM Day are to introduce kids to the idea of considering a career in advanced manufacturing, increase awareness of local manufacturing career opportunities and to allow youth to explore STEM professions in an engaging format.

Oswego County STEM Day will include a hands-on challenge for all participants, supported by current P-TECH students, P-TECH staff and industry representatives from Novelis, Huhtamaki, Davis-Standard, Attis Biofuels, The Fulton Companies, EJ, Exelon and the Oswego County Workforce Development Board.

The activities from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. will include an Engineering Design Challenge for students and an industry panel presentation for parents.

Students and adults will come back together for an informal, student-led presentation to share their results of the Engineering Design Challenge over lunch.

“The plans for the first semi-annual STEM event will offer a welcoming and fun atmosphere for youth in Oswego County to connect, socialize and learn about career fields associated with Science, Technology, Engineering and Math,” said P-TECH Principal Brian Heffron.

A spring Oswego County STEM Day is in the works for February 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., to be held at the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation.

Pre-registration is required: https://oswegocountyptech.wixsite.com/stemday2019-20/events/stem-day-2019-dream-it-engineer-it-build-it

Oswego County P-TECH is dedicated to offering students from Oswego County the opportunity to concurrently earn a regent’s high school diploma and an associate’s degree, while gaining industry-relevant experience in advanced manufacturing.

Students apply to be admitted during the transition from middle school to high school. Recruitment of Oswego County P-TECH’s fifth class of students has already begun.

Look for representatives from P-TECH and industry partners to be at middle schools across the county in the coming weeks for presentations to students and parents.

The application deadline for current eighth grade students to apply to become part of Oswego County P-TECH Cohort 2020 is: March 27, 2020.

Additional information on Oswego County P-TECH and the Oswego County STEM Day can be found at: www.CiTiboces.org/ptechy.

