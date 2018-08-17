Oswego County Plans Aerial Spraying Aug. 20

OSWEGO – In an effort to reduce the population of mosquitoes carrying the Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus, the Oswego County Health Department plans to conduct aerial spraying of approximately 10,000 acres in portions of the towns of Hastings, West Monroe and Constantia Monday evening, Aug. 20.

Mosquito samples recently collected from the Toad Harbor Swamp in West Monroe have tested positive for Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus, and a horse in West Monroe died of the virus Aug. 9.

Aerial spraying is dependent on weather conditions. Residents within the spray area will be notified of the spraying by the Hyper-Reach Broadcast Notification Service through Oswego County’s E-9-1-1 Emergency Communications Department.

If spraying is postponed due to weather conditions, residents will be notified through the news media and information will be posted on the Oswego County website at www.oswegocounty.com.

The area to be sprayed is within these boundaries: U.S. Route 11 in Central Square to the west, NYS Route 49 to the north, up to but not including the village of Constantia to the east; and the shoreline of Oneida Lake to the south.

Pesticide will not be applied over the open waters of Oneida Lake.

The aerial spray will begin after 6 p.m.

The health department received permission and the permits required to conduct aerial spraying from the state departments of Health and Environmental Conservation.

The product Kontrol 30-30, which contains permethrin, will be applied in a diluted form.

The county has contracted with Duflo Spray-Chemical from Lowville to conduct the aerial spraying.

A copy of the pesticide label and safety data sheet (SDS) including warnings and fact sheets about permethrin aerial spraying can be found on the Oswego County website at www.oswegocounty.com and www.oswegocounty.com/health/index.html, or obtained by calling the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3564 weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. After 4 p.m., call 315-341-0086.

Residents in the spray area should stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed between 6 and 10 p.m.

Residents are also advised to:

Keep pets indoors.

Close the vents on window air conditioners so that outside air doesn’t enter the home for one hour.

Remove outdoor toys, outdoor furniture, and clothing from the clothesline. Items left outdoors should be washed thoroughly with soap and water before using.

If you are driving through an area while spraying takes place, close your car windows and vents.

Cover gardens, and rinse homegrown fruits and vegetables thoroughly before cooking or eating.

Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said it is imperative that people take steps to protect themselves against mosquitoes in areas across Oswego County.

Aerial spraying can be effective in reducing mosquito populations, but it does not eliminate all mosquitoes.

“Aerial spraying is a temporary control measure,” said Huang. “It is still very important for people throughout Oswego County to continue their efforts to prevent exposure to mosquitoes.”

People should limit their outdoor activities around dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active, wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts, shoes and socks when outdoors, and eliminate standing water around the home.

Repellants containing DEET are the most effective, but should be used with caution and according to label instructions.

Products containing picaridin and oil of lemon eucalyptus are also effective.

Oswego County residents who would like to receive community alerts by wireless phones, text messages and TTY may register for the Hyper-Reach Broadcast Notification Service through Oswego County’s E-9-1-1 Emergency Communications Department at https://secure.hyper-reach.com/comsignup.jsp?id=12481, or they may contact the E-9-1-1 administrative office at 315-349-8215 or 1-800-679-3911 and request a registration form.

Landline phone customers don’t need to register because their numbers are provided to the E-9-1-1 department by the telephone companies that serve Oswego County.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

