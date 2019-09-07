Oswego County Plans Aerial Spraying Monday, Sept. 9

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department announced today, September 6, that it plans to conduct aerial spraying of approximately 12,000 acres in portions of the towns of Palermo, Mexico and Hastings on Monday, Sept. 9, weather permitting.

The county will then conduct a second aerial spraying over the Toad Harbor Swamp area the next day, weather permitting.

Aerial spraying is used to reduce the population of mosquitoes that carry the Eastern equine encephalitis virus, a rare but serious disease that is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito.

A goat in the town of Palermo, which was euthanized on Aug. 29, has tested positive for the EEE virus according to lab results from the New York State Department of Health.

This is the fifth mammal fatality due to EEE in Oswego County this year.

Four horses were euthanized in August.

The area to be sprayed on Monday is within these boundaries: south from the edge of the village of Mexico (no spraying in the village), along Munger Hill Road, a line from NY Route 69 to NY Route 3, NY Route 3 south to the intersection of county Route 35A. A line from this point south and east to the intersection of Winks Road and county Route 45.

From this point a line north and east to the intersection of county Routes 4 and 45 (Upson Corners).

County Route 45 east to US Route 11. US Route 11 north to Markowitz Road. Markowitz Road west to Kenyon Road. Kenyon Road north to NY Route 69. NY Route 69 northwest to Munger Hill Road.

The area to be sprayed over the Toad Harbor Swamp area is within these boundaries: U.S. Route 11 in Central Square to the west, NYS Route 49 to the north, up to but not including the village of Constantia to the east; and the shoreline of Oneida Lake to the south.

Pesticide will not be applied over the open waters of Oneida Lake.

Aerial spraying is dependent on weather conditions. Residents within the spray area will be notified of the spraying by the Hyper-Reach Broadcast Notification Service through Oswego County’s E-9-1-1 Emergency Communications Department.

If spraying is postponed due to weather conditions, residents will be notified through the news media and information will be posted on the Oswego County Web site at www.oswegocounty.com.

Oswego County residents who would like to receive community alerts by wireless phones, text messages and TTY may register for the Hyper-Reach Broadcast Notification Service through Oswego County’s E-9-1-1 Emergency Communications Department at https://secure.hyper-reach.com/comsignup.jsp?id=12481, or they may contact the E-9-1-1 administrative office at 315-349-8215 or 1-800-679-3911 and request a registration form.

Landline phone customers don’t need to register because their numbers are provided to the E-9-1-1 department by the telephone companies that serve Oswego County.

The health department received permission and permits required to conduct aerial spraying from the state departments of Health and Environmental Conservation. The product Kontrol 30-30, which contains permethrin, will be applied in a diluted form.

The county has contracted with Duflo Spray-Chemical from Lowville to conduct the aerial spraying.

A copy of the pesticide label and safety data sheet (SDS) including warnings and fact sheets about permethrin aerial spraying can be found on the Oswego County Web site at www.oswegocounty.com/health/index.html, or obtained by calling the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3564 weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. After 4 p.m., call 315-341-0086.

Residents in the spray area should stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed between 6 and 10 p.m.

Residents are also advised to:

– Keep pets indoors.

– Close the vents on window air conditioners so that outside air doesn’t enter the home for one hour.

– Remove outdoor toys, outdoor furniture, and clothing from the clothesline. Items left outdoors should be washed thoroughly with soap and water before using.

– If you are driving through an area while spraying takes place, close your car windows and vents.

– Cover gardens, and rinse homegrown fruits and vegetables thoroughly before cooking or eating.

Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said it is imperative that people continue to take steps to protect themselves against mosquitoes in areas across Oswego County.

Aerial spraying can be effective in reducing mosquito populations, but it does not eliminate all mosquitoes.

“Aerial spraying is a temporary control measure,” said Huang. “It is still very important for people throughout Oswego County to continue their efforts to prevent exposure to mosquitoes.”

