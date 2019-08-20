Oswego County Plans Aerial Spraying Today, Aug. 20

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department reported today (Aug. 20) that seven new mosquito samples located in the village of Central Square and the towns of West Monroe, Hastings and Constantia have tested positive for the Eastern equine encephalitis virus.

In addition, a second horse, this one in the town of Amboy, died of EEE on Aug. 13.

So far this summer, 22 samples of mosquitoes collected from the towns of West Monroe, Hastings and Constantia have tested positive for EEE and two horses, one in the town of West Monroe and one in the town of Amboy, have died from the virus.

Oswego County plans to conduct aerial spraying of approximately 10,000 acres in portions of the towns of Hastings, West Monroe and Constantia this evening, Tuesday, Aug. 20, after 6 p.m.

Aerial spraying is used to reduce the population of mosquitoes that carry the EEE virus, a rare but serious disease that is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito.

A horse cannot transmit EEE to a person, but infected mosquitoes pose a risk to both humans and horses.

EEE vaccine is available for horses.

The county health department recommends that horse owners talk to their veterinarian for advice on having their horses vaccinated.

The area to be sprayed is within these boundaries: U.S. Route 11 in Central Square to the west, NYS Route 49 to the north, up to but not including the village of Constantia to the east; and the shoreline of Oneida Lake to the south.

Pesticide will not be applied over the open waters of Oneida Lake.

Aerial spraying is dependent on weather conditions.

Residents within the spray area will be notified of the spraying by the Hyper-Reach Broadcast Notification Service through Oswego County’s E-9-1-1 Emergency Communications Department.

If spraying is postponed due to weather conditions, residents will be notified through the news media and information will be posted on the Oswego County web site at www.oswegocounty.com.

The health department received permission and permits required to conduct aerial spraying from the state departments of Health and Environmental Conservation.

The product Kontrol 30-30, which contains permethrin, will be applied in a diluted form.

The county has contracted with Duflo Spray-Chemical from Lowville to conduct the aerial spraying.

