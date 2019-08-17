Oswego County Postpones Aerial Spraying Aug. 16

OSWEGO COUNTY – Aerial spraying of the Toad Harbor – Big Bay Swamp area in Oswego County is cancelled this evening, Friday, Aug. 16, due to weather conditions.

Weather permitting, aerial spraying will take place Sunday, Aug. 18, between 6 and 9 p.m.

Residents within the aerial spray zone will be notified of the aerial spraying by the Hyper-Reach Broadcast Notification Service through Oswego County’s E-9-1-1 Emergency Communications Department.

If spraying is postponed, residents will be notified through the news media and information will be posted on the Oswego County website at http://www.oswegocounty.com.

“Personal protection measures are still the most effective way to prevent mosquito-borne diseases and it is essential that people continue to follow these practices,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang.

People should continue to limit their outdoor activities around dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active, wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts, shoes and socks when outdoors, and eliminate standing water around the home.

Repellents containing DEET are the most effective, but should be used with caution and according to label instructions. Products containing picaridin and oil of lemon eucalyptus are also effective.

Additional information about permethrin aerial spraying, the pesticide label and MSDS, warnings and fact sheets can be found on the Oswego County website at www.oswegocounty.com/health/index.html, or obtained by calling the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3564, weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. After 4 p.m., call 315-341-0086.

Oswego County residents who would like to receive community alerts by wireless phones, text messages and TTY may register for the Hyper-Reach Broadcast Notification Service through Oswego County’s E-9-1-1 Emergency Communications Department at https://secure.hyper-reach.com/comsignup.jsp?id=12481, or they may contact the E-9-1-1 administrative office at 349-8215 or 1-800-679-3911 and request a registration form. Landline phone customers don’t need to register because their numbers are provided to the E-9-1-1 department by the telephone companies that serve Oswego County.

For more information about EEE and other viruses transmitted by mosquitoes, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3564 or 1-800-596-3200, ext.3564 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. or visit the Oswego County Health Department’s Web site at www.oswegocounty.com/health/index.html.

