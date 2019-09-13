Oswego County Postpones Aerial Spraying Until Sunday, Sept. 15

OSWEGO COUNTY – Aerial spraying of the Toad Harbor – Big Bay Swamp area in Oswego County is cancelled this evening, Friday, September 13, due to weather conditions.

Weather permitting, aerial spraying will take place Sunday, September 15, between 6 and 9 p.m.

Residents within the aerial spray zone will be notified of the aerial spraying by the Hyper-Reach Broadcast Notification Service through Oswego County’s E-9-1-1 Emergency Communications Department.

If spraying is postponed, residents will be notified through the news media and information will be posted on the Oswego County website at http://www.oswegocounty.com.

“Personal protection measures are still the most effective way to prevent mosquito-borne diseases and it is essential that people continue to follow these practices,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang.

People should continue to limit their outdoor activities around dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active, wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts, shoes and socks when outdoors, and eliminate standing water around the home.

For more information about EEE and other viruses transmitted by mosquitoes, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3564 or 1-800-596-3200, ext.3564 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. or visit the Oswego County Health Department’s Web site at www.oswegocounty.com/health/index.html.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...