Oswego County Prepares for Lake Ontario Flooding

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County is assisting lakeshore municipalities in their preparations for flooding from Lake Ontario, Oswego County Director of Emergency Management Dale A. Currier announced.

“Oswego County has already seen the level of Lake Ontario increase and it is predicted to rise another 11 inches in the next month,” Currier said. “There is a strong potential for shoreline flooding and damage from high winds pushing water further onto the shore. We are working with local authorities and state officials to ensure resources are directed to where they are most needed.”

Senator Patty Ritchie, 48th District, said, “As water levels for both Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River continue to rise, it is critical that people are prepared for the potential of another major flooding event.”

She added, “In addition to writing the International Joint Commission on the need to increase outflows in order to lower levels, I am also in continued contact with Governor Cuomo’s office to ensure that local emergency management offices have the resources they need to help municipalities and homeowners protect their property and themselves. I am doing everything in my power to ensure the impact of this situation is minimized and that those who may be affected are able to get back on their feet as quickly as possible.”

Sandbags provided by New York State are available to municipalities, and residents may contact their local highway department to get them.

“New York State has streamlined its procedures to make the best use of resources,” Currier said. “Distribution will be determined based on where the sandbags can be used effectively, such as guarding basement windows and doorways, and raising edge heights of local roads. Residents will need to provide their own plastic sheeting to make the sandbagging the most effective.”

A descriptive brochure from the US Army Corps of Engineers regarding correct and effective sandbag placement is available on the county Web site at http://www.oswegocounty.com/SAND%20BAG%20FILLING%20USCOE.pdf.

Residents may request sandbags by calling their local highway department and leaving a message.

Town highway departments include:

• Richland: 315-298-2567

• Mexico: 315-963-3531

• New Haven: 315-963-7211

• Scriba: 315-343-3036

• Oswego Town: 315-343-0397

• Sandy Creek: 315-387-5456 ext. 8

Assemblyman Will Barclay, 120th District said, “I am pleased the county is being proactive for residents on the shores and I encourage people to contact local town highway departments to receive the sandbags. I will continue to advocate for our area to have better representation on the International Joint Commission, the bi-national organization that manages water levels on the lake, to help protect the shoreline properties from further damage.”

Currier added, “Emergency management staff are in regular contact with federal, state and local officials. We are all watching the water level conditions very closely. Residents can help by making sure they’re prepared for dealing with flooding as well.”

People along the lakeshore should follow these flood safety tips:

• Have a plan: prepare an emergency kit in case you have to leave your home on short notice. Be sure to take important papers and medications, and contact your insurance agent, employer and family members to let them know when and where you are going.

• Be safe: follow official emergency instructions and don’t walk or drive through flooded areas. Keep away from downed power lines and watch out for displaced animals.

• Call 9-1-1 for life-threatening emergencies.

“People should stay vigilant and aware of their surroundings,” Currier said. “Having a plan will help us be better prepared for the coming weeks.”

For more information, call the Oswego County Emergency Management Office at 315-591-9150.

