Oswego County Proclaims Literacy Month

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature’s Human Services Committee recently presented a proclamation to OCO Literacy Volunteers of Oswego County designating September as Literacy Month.

More than 12 percent of local adults experience literacy issues that impact their lives and families.

Volunteers provide confidential tutoring to help them reach their goals in reading, writing, and English-speaking skills as well as math and computer skills.

International Literacy Day was observed on September 8 to focus attention on worldwide literacy needs as the key to reducing crime, ending poverty, promoting democracy, and achieving personal empowerment.

From left are Thomas Drumm, District 16; James Karasek, District 22; Committee Chairman Roy E. Reehil, District 5; Wayne Haskell; Sandy Barbuto; Meg Henderson, OCO, Inc.; Daniel T. Farfaglia, District 24; Nathan Emmons, District 15; and Committee Vice Chairman Bradley Trudell, District 7.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...