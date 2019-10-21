Oswego County Proclaims October as 4-H Month

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature’s Economic Development and Planning Committee presented a proclamation designating October as 4-H Month.

With the support of the Oswego County Legislature, Cornell Cooperative Extension has served more than 11,000 rural and urban youth this year, teaching them worthwhile life skills to help them prepare for adulthood.

For the last 98 years, the program has guided generations of young people to become active citizens in their communities, highlighting clear thinking, healthy living and civic service.

Pictured from left are legislators Paul House, District 8; Roy E. Reehil, District 5; Committee Vice Chairwoman Mary Ellen Chesbro, District 10; Committee Chairman Tim Stahl, District 20; Lisa Brunner; Emily Brunner; Paul A. Forestiere II, executive director of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County; Marie C. Schadt, District 19; Edward Gilson, District 3; Morris Sorbello, District 23; and Heather DelConte, District 18.

