Oswego County Public Bus Routes Will Change To On-Demand Services

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Public Transit (OPT), operated by the Oswego County Opportunities, Inc., continues to be operational and is following public transportation guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control. To minimize the risk of COVID-19, as of the close of business Friday, March 27, OPT will suspend operations for all regular fixed public transit bus routes.

Beginning Monday, March 30, customers will be able to use on-demand services for rides to medical appointments, pharmacies, food pantries and grocery shopping. Services will be available Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Rides need to be scheduled least at 24 hours in advance by calling Oswego County Opportunities at 315-598-1514. Requests for service should be made as far in advance as possible.

“As an additional measure to help avoid person-to-person contact, fares will be waived for the on-demand service until further notice for customers needing to travel for the essential purposes of medical appointments, pharmacies, grocery shopping and food pantries,” said Gary Mashaw, Director of Transit Services for OCO, Inc. “To accommodate the recommendations of the World Health Organization, and to ensure the safety of the driver and other passengers, we have adjusted our standard operating procedures and will be screening riders.”

When calling for on-demand service, patrons will be asked the following questions:

Is this trip critical or can it be rescheduled in a few weeks?

Have you had a fever, cough, or shortness of breath in the last 14 days?

Have you left Oswego County and traveled to or in an area that has been identified as having a high risk for exposure in the last 30 days?

Have you been in known contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19?

Customers that have symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath will be unable to use the Oswego County Public Transit on-demand service until the State of Emergency has been lifted.

Mashaw said public transit buses and vans are cleaned daily, and in between shifts. All buses and vans are equipped with hand sanitizers, Clorox wipes and gloves.

“As expressed by the Oswego County Health Department, anyone who is sick should stay home,” Mashaw said.

Mashaw said customers who have COVID-19 symptoms will be advised to contact their healthcare provider. If they do not have a healthcare provider, patrons will be advised to contact Oswego County’s COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330.

People concerned that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should call the NYS COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065 or the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330.

“Please keep in mind that this is a very fluid situation and changes occur rapidly,” Mashaw said. “We will continue to take direction from the Oswego County Health Department and the Governor’s Office, updating plans as necessary.”

For more information and updates, visit the OCO website at https://www.oco.org/transportation or call 315-598-1514.

*Press release from Oswego County

