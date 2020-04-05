Oswego County Resident Gives Back To Communities Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

FULTON – In times of needs, no community comes together greater than Oswego County.

That is something that Fulton resident Malbert DelaPeña has experienced tenfold since he came to the United States in January 2016 from the Philippines.

Local families helped him become established in Oswego and Fulton, and he has prospered with his family since. Now a businessman, as owner and operator of Upward Graphics screen-printing and embroidery, DelaPeña has returned the generosity, love and strength back to Oswego County communities as frontline healthcare workers help combat the global coronavirus pandemic.

Nationally, state-wide and locally, there has been a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) as medical professionals, first responders and other frontline healthcare workers work around-the-clock to treat patients and save lives.

Following one of his life principles, if no one is in charge, one must take charge, DelaPeña contacted the overseas ink supplier for his business and an opportunity arose to purchase face masks from throughout Asia. He first purchased 2,000 of the PPE masks on his own and distributed them, for free, to local health professionals. Oswego Health, Menter Ambulance, Lake Ontario Prompt Medical Care, local physician offices and other frontliners have received the face masks. DelaPeña didn’t stop there.

He realized the need, the small impact he had already had and wanted to embrace his personal mantra of changing the world together. Leaders, DelaPeña said, are born in crisis.

That’s when he began an online fundraising campaign, where he invited the Oswego County community, and beyond, to contribute. The more funds collected meant more protective face masks could be ordered.

The campaign was formed April 1 and within 24 hours, he hit his goal of $2,000. The goal increased to $3,000, and after that was met, the goal was then adjusted to $5,000. Much to his surprise on his birthday of April 3, that goal too is nearly reached.

Funds raised so far have, or will provide, local frontline healthcare workers with 12,000 masks, over 2,000 surgical gloves, over 100 face shields and six cases of hand sanitizer, among other supplies as needed. Once the large shipment of facemasks arrives, DelaPeña said he will call upon his friends, supporting businesses and others to help deliver them directly into the hands that need them.

“I cannot do a lot, but I believe I can do anything with the support of people,” he said. “This is the time that people are united. There’s a positive thing going on here with the crisis; people are willing to share, willing to give. As a business, we are not making money, but I am just so thankful for this community. This is our family’s sign of gratitude.”

It’s not about DelaPeña making money; it’s about changing and saving lives. He is most thankful, he said, for the people throughout Oswego County who made him feel welcomed just a few years ago.

“I tell people I am the adopted son of Oswego County,” he said. “God is just good to us and I want my life to be used by him for the greater good of everyone.”

DelaPeña said he would like to expand his efforts and if he were able to secure a small business grant, he could begin manufacturing facemasks right in Oswego County.

In the future, DelaPeña said another project of his will be to give back to his community in the Philippines, as he will never forget where he came from. What helps keep him grounded, he said, is the Filipino proverb of if one doesn’t know how to look back where he or she came from, they can’t go to their destination.

Teaching his children that, with the support of his wife Hazel May, is all he said he can ask for because he would like them to know their father and community helped during a crisis.

Frontline healthcare workers and businesses assisting with the current pandemic who are in need protective face masks may reach him at his shop at 315-402-2099. Anyone who would like to contribute to the online fundraising campaign to help bring more PPE to Oswego County, they may visit: https://www.facebook.com/donate/533885677538875/.

