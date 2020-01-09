Oswego County Shared Services Plan Presented Jan. 14

OSWEGO, NY — The Oswego County Shared Services Plan will be presented in a public forum at 5 p.m. Jan. 14, in the Oswego County Legislative Chambers on the fourth floor of the county office building, located at 46 E. Bridge St., Oswego.

Developed by town supervisors, city and village mayors and County Administrator Philip Church, the plan projects potential annual savings of $1,937,020 across the municipalities.

The 2019 Shared Services Report can be viewed on the County Administrator’s page of the Oswego County website at www.oswegocounty.com.

For more information, contact the County Administrator’s Office, weekdays, phone 315-349-8235.

