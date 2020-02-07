Oswego County Sheriff Issues Travel Advisory

Oswego County – Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton has issued a travel advisory for all of Oswego County beginning today at 11 a.m. until 6 a.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for high winds and heavy snow for Friday during the daylight hours into early evening with the snow slowing in the overnight hours. Area residents should anticipate periods of low to no visibility causing hazardous driving conditions.

The current NWS forecast is: “Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Areas of blowing snow. High near 25. Windy, with a north wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches possible.”

Residents are reminded to avoid downed power lines and to report hazardous conditions by calling 911.

No unnecessary travel is recommended.

Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow also issued a travel advisory in the city of Oswego until 8 p.m. tonight.

“Please stay off the roads and avoid traveling in the City of Oswego today. The snow and ice mixture creates very slick conditions. Do not put yourself in danger and give our plow drivers room to work,” Barlow said in a Facebook post.

The city of Fulton has also issued a travel advisory and Fulton Police recommend no unnecessary travel in and around the city of Fulton.

“When travel is necessary extreme caution is urged,” Fulton Police Dept. said. “The recent snowfall combined with occasional blowing snow has made hazardous travel conditions.”

Fulton City Department of Public Works crews are in the process of clearing streets, however the rate of snowfall is making the task difficult and in some areas roadways are slick. Fulton Police also remind those in the city of Fulton that on-street parking is prohibited from 1:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.

