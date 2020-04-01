Oswego County Sheriff’s Office Dons New Response Protocols

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to providing residents with the same high quality of law enforcement services they are accustomed to receiving.

In these unprecedented times, some protocols have been modified for the health and safety of law enforcement members as well as that of the community.

Oswego County Sheriff Donald Hilton asks residents to keep the following items in mind if they have a need for services from his office:

Deputies may be wearing a variety of personal protective equipment (PPE) including face masks, gloves, safety glasses or even coveralls. This should not be seen as a cause for concern.

If you report an incident to 911 or to the Sheriff’s Office directly, you may receive a telephone call from the deputy prior to their arrival. This call will likely show from a restricted number. Please answer any such calls.

If possible, please meet deputies outside of your residence and maintain appropriate social distancing throughout your interaction.

“I would ask that residents please be patient,” said Sheriff Hilton. “Many aspects of law enforcement have been made more difficult by the current coronavirus situation. The safety of our residents remains our top priority and we appreciate the public’s cooperation and understanding.”

Throughout the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, Oswego County Sheriff’s Deputies will continue to respond to calls, investigate crimes, enforce laws and assist the community.

Residents are asked to continue monitoring reliable sources of information. Go to health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 for the latest news releases, daily updates, and video presentations. You can also visit oswegocounty.com or health.ny.gov or cdc.gov.

Oswego County presents videos highlighting various COVID-19 topics on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. They are scheduled to be posted by 4:30 p.m. on Oswego County’s COVID-19 YouTube playlist, Facebook and the county government website at oswegocounty.com.

Additional questions can be directed to the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 or the NYS COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065.

For more information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.

