Oswego County to Participate in Statewide STOP-DWI Labor Day Crackdown Enforcement Effort

Oswego County STOP-DWI Coordinator Robert Lighthall announces that Oswego County police agencies will participate in a special enforcement effort to crackdown on impaired driving.

While we spend the Labor Day holiday and the end of summer celebrating with our loved ones, law enforcement officers across New York State will take to the roads to stop impaired driving, prevent injuries and save lives.

The statewide STOP-DWI Crackdown efforts will end on September 2.

New York State Police, county sheriff and municipal law enforcement agencies across the state will be out in force.

Research shows that high-visibility enforcement can reduce impaired driving fatalities by as much as 20 percent.

Sobriety checkpoints play a key part in raising awareness about the problem.

The STOP-DWI Labor Day Weekend Crackdown is one of many statewide enforcement initiatives promoted by the New York State STOP-DWI Association with additional funding from our STOP-DWI Foundation and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.

While STOP-DWI efforts across New York have led to significant reductions in the numbers of alcohol and drug related fatalities, still too many lives are being lost because of crashes caused by drunk or impaired drivers, Lighthall said.

Highly visible, highly publicized efforts like the STOP-DWI Crackdown Campaign aim to further reduce the incidence of drunk and impaired driving.

Have a safe and happy Labor Day Weekend!

