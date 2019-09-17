Oswego County Today and CNY Arts Center To Host The 2019 Fulton Mayoral Debate

FULTON – Oswego County Today/Dot Publishing, in collaboration with CNY Arts Center, will be hosting a debate between the four mayoral candidates, moderated by OCT’s Fred Reed, on Thursday, Oct. 3.

Since there are 80 seats available at the venue, CNY Arts Center, we ask that you please click this Registration Link to reserve your free seats ahead of time. Open reservation starts on Thursday September 19th. Tickets will not be provided at CNY Arts Center or the day of the debate. If you are unable to reserve a seat, OCT will be streaming the debate live on Oswego County Today’s Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/oswegocountytoday/ Streaming provided by Bellionaire Studios.

OCT is accepting questions from the public to ask the candidates until Thursday, Sept. 26. There is no guarantee that each and every question will be asked due to time management. Click this link to submit your question.

CNY Arts Center was chosen for the venue due to the needs of technology and video production, along with providing a safe, peaceful environment for the candidates and attendees.

OCT asks ahead of time if you do reserve seats, please make sure everyone in the party will be able to make it so there are no empty seats.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the debate is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

Any further questions may be directed to :

Fred Reed

Vice President

Dot Publishing, Inc.

315-593-2510

OswegoCountyToday.com

SyracuseAlive.com

CNYAlive.com



Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...