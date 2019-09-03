Oswego County Tourism Office Provides Free Publicity for Winter and Spring Events

OSWEGO — The Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning is compiling a list of events and activities to include in its “Winter and Spring Events” brochure.

The brochure will list winter and spring events in Oswego County that take place between Nov. 1, 2019 and April 30, 2020.

Information should be submitted to the Oswego County Tourism Office at 46 E. Bridge St., Oswego by Monday, Sept. 16.

Information may be submitted on-line by going to http://visitoswegocounty.com/more-to-see-do/calendar/events-in-oswego-county-entry-form/ or faxed to 315-349-8224 using the printable downloadable entry form on the above page.

“This is an excellent opportunity to get free publicity for events being held during the winter and spring months,” said Tourism and Public Information Liaison Lisa Gray. “We encourage organizations and businesses across the county submit information on winter festivals, historical programs, theater productions, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, snowmobiling, fishing tournaments and similar events.”

The tourism office will distribute thousands of the brochures at outdoor recreation shows, New York State Thruway and information centers, regional businesses, chambers of commerce, and by mail.

Events will also be listed on the Oswego County website at www.visitoswegocounty.com.

For information, contact Gray at the county Tourism Office by e-mail at [email protected], or phone 315-349-8322.

