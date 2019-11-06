Oswego County Transportation Advisory Committee Seeks Input

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Transportation Advisory Committee is looking for input from residents about the need for rural transportation services in Oswego County.

Oswego County Public Transportation Liaison Donna Scanlon is gathering information about transportation needs in rural areas of the county to help update the county’s coordinated public transit human services transportation plan.

Members of the Oswego County Transportation Advisory Committee will attend a variety of events and meetings around the county this month to get feedback from residents about transportation needs and issues in their communities.

The public is invited to come out and talk about any specific needs they might have with public transportation or transportation routes.

The committee will be at the following events:

– Pulaski Community Services Task Force meeting: Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 2 p.m., Pulaski Village Office, boardroom, 4917 Jefferson St., Pulaski

– Hannibal Town Board meeting: Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m., Hannibal Town Municipal Building, 824 Co. Rte. 34, Hannibal

– Oswego County Community Services Forum: Thursday, Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon, Oswego Elks’ Lodge, 132 W. Fifth St., Oswego

The community forum will have representatives from various community organizations available to give people a chance to network and explore a range of resources and services available to them.

For more information about the forum, call the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau at 315-349-3451.

If anyone is unable to attend any of these events and would like to share their experience, they can also write, call or e-mail to offer input.

For more information or to submit feedback, call 315-349-8292, email [email protected] , or write to Oswego County Community Development and Planning Department, 46 E. Bridge St., Third Floor, Oswego, N.Y. 13126, Attn: Donna Scanlon, Public Transportation Liaison.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...