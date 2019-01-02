Oswego County Treasurer’s Office Announces On-Line Payment System for Delinquent Taxes

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Treasurer Kevin Gardner announced that a new on-line tax payment system is now available for people to pay all delinquent taxes in Oswego County.

The service allows people who owe delinquent taxes to pay by credit card, debit card or electronic check.

People who are current on their taxes will continue to pay their tax bill, including the 2019 property tax bill, through their municipal town or city tax collector.

Gardner said the new system contains several features to make it more convenient for people to pay delinquent taxes.

Taxpayers will be able to create their own personal account or pay their taxes as a guest on the website.

They will be able to print a receipt immediately or have the receipt emailed to them.

Property owners will be able to view a history of their tax payments, with most recent taxes owed listed first.

The individual’s card and banking information is deleted immediately after the transaction is finalized.

The payment processor will add a service fee at check-out.

Credit and debit cards will be charged 2.75 percent interest plus a .68 transition fee and e-checks will be charged $2.50 per e-check.

The on-line payment system will not accept partial or contract payments.

For information call the County Treasurer’s Office weekdays, at 315-349-8393, or visit http://www.oswegocounty.com/treasurer.shtml.

