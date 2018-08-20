Oswego County Will Conduct Aerial Spraying Tonight

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Health Department plans to conduct aerial spraying of approximately 10,000 acres of land in the Big Bay – Toad Harbor Swamp area in the towns of Hastings, West Monroe and Constantia between 6 and 9 p.m. this evening, Aug. 20.

The area is bounded by U.S. Route 11 in Central Square to the west; NYS Route 49 to the north; up to but not including the village of Constantia to the east; and the shoreline of Oneida Lake to the south. Spraying will not take place over the waters of Oneida Lake or the villages of Central Square and Constantia.

Aerial spraying is considered a temporary control measure to help prevent the spread of the Eastern equine encephalitis virus, which is transmitted by infected mosquitoes.

Additional information about permethrin aerial spraying, the pesticide label and safety data sheet, warnings and fact sheets may also be found on the Oswego County website at www.oswegocounty.com and www.oswegocounty.com/health/index.html, or obtained by calling the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3564, weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

After 4 p.m., call 315-341-0086.

Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said it is essential that people throughout Oswego County continue preventive measures to protect themselves from mosquitoes.

People should limit their outdoor activities around dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active, wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts, shoes and socks when outdoors, and eliminate standing water around the home.

Repellants containing DEET are the most effective, but should be used with caution and according to label instructions.

Products containing picaridin and oil of lemon eucalyptus are also effective.

During aerial spraying, people in the target area should stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed for one hour after the spraying.

They are also advised to:

Keep pets indoors.

Close the vents on window air conditioners so that outside air doesn’t enter the home for one hour.

Remove outdoor toys, outdoor furniture, and clothing from the clothesline. Items left outdoors should be washed thoroughly with soap and water before using.

If you are driving through an area while spraying takes place, close your car windows and vents.

Cover gardens, or rinse homegrown fruits and vegetables thoroughly before cooking or eating.

Oswego County residents who would like to receive community alerts by wireless phones, text messages and TTY may register for the Hyper-Reach Broadcast Notification Service through Oswego County’s E-9-1-1 Emergency Communications Department at https://secure.hyper-reach.com/comsignup.jsp?id=12481, or they may contact the E-9-1-1 administrative office at 315-349-8215 or 1-800-679-3911 and request a registration form.

Landline phone customers don’t need to register because their numbers are provided to the E-9-1-1 department by the telephone companies that serve Oswego County.

