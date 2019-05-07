Oswego District Celebrates Art During Annual Festival

OSWEGO – Sculptures, paintings, clay work and activities were a plenty during Oswego City School District’s 2019 Art Fest.

The event, held recently at Oswego High School, attracted dozens of families and community members, who browsed the hundreds of pieces, which showcased a wide-range of artistic talent from students throughout the district’s elementary, middle and high schools.

From lighthouse paintings to three-dimensional creations, ceramics, self-portraits and more, students proudly took photos next to their work.

Several children and their families also visited several displays during an artwork scavenger hunt, in exchange for a sweet treat or another prize.

Art teachers from throughout the district were on hand to speak with families about artistic techniques, student progress and the overall joy that art has brought to OCSD students.

Several OCSD classroom teachers also attended the event, in a show of support for their students.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...