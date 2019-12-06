Oswego District Celebrates Art Education

OSWEGO – In honor of the recent American Education Week, Oswego City School District student artwork was featured in several local businesses.

A celebration of the artistic talent and expression of students throughout each elementary school, Oswego Middle School and Oswego High School highlighted the district’s commitment to children’s creativity and visions, with guidance from staff members throughout the district’s art department.

Charles E. Riley Elementary School art teacher Rebecca Woods said the whole department wanted to showcase the importance of art education in public schools.

Participating businesses and organizations which highlighted students’ drawings, paintings and other works, include: Man in the Moon Candies, Oswego Classroom Teachers’ Association office, The Comic Shop, La Parilla, the Skate Shop, OCSD education center, river’s end bookstore, Ebb and Flow Yoga and The Cutting Board.

