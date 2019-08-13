Oswego DMV Will be Closed Aug. 14 through 16

OSWEGO – The Oswego Department of Motor Vehicle Office will be closed to the public on Wednesday, Aug. 14 as previously scheduled.

It will remain closed Thursday and Friday, Aug. 15 and 16, to migrate personnel and technology to the new Oswego DMV space.

Due to the transfer of computer equipment and data, it is possible the Oswego DMV office will remain closed until later in the week of Aug. 19.

A re-opening announcement of the Oswego DMV will be made as soon as possible.

Construction at the Oswego DMV and County Records Center will continue through the fall as work begins to fully transform the old DMV into the renovated Oswego County Records Center.

The Fulton and Pulaski DMV offices remain open five days a week.

Summer hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

