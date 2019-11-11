Oswego Elementary Students Perform in All-County Band, Chorus

OSWEGO – Dozens of Oswego City School District elementary school students showed off their musical skills during their participation in the all-county band and chorus performances.

Held recently at the Pulaski Middle-High School, the event showcased the instrumental and vocal talents of OCSD students, who worked alongside some of the youngest and musically-talented students throughout Oswego County.

The 2019 All-County Elementary Festival, organized by the Oswego County Music Educators’ Association, Inc., brought chorus students together with guest conductor Jennifer Rafferty and accompanist John Spradling, while the band students were conducted by Jeffrey Manwaring.

A theme of unity and acceptance shone through the chorus performances, which included participation from the following Oswego elementary students:

Emma Duval, Chloe Fitzgerald, Katrianna Fronk, Anastasia Galt, Emily Hooper, Noah Irland, Olivia Kapuscinski, Rowan Miller, Elijah Rowe, Lucas Wallace, Nya Buckalew, Noah Caroccio, Alyssa Kelley, Ethan King, Isabella LaGray, Angela Lin and Grace Syrell.

Elementary all-county band participants include:

Grace Adams, Cassandra Baker, Aiyanna Haskins, Brooke Trevett, Addison Britt, Nathan Hibbert, Natalie Miller, Daniel Buske, Grace Dawson, Marissa Searor, Toby Caroccio, Leonard Lin, Leah Norton, Brodie Wood, Kaylee Blauvelt, Johnathon Budd, Joseph Wall, David White, Evan Sanders, Aiden Towne, Ethan Munger, Grant Romanowski and Zachary Truell.

OSWEGO – Dozens of Oswego City School District elementary school students showed off their musical skills during their participation in the all-county band and chorus performances.

Held recently at the Pulaski Middle-High School, the event showcased the instrumental and vocal talents of OCSD students, who worked alongside some of the youngest and musically-talented students throughout Oswego County.

The 2019 All-County Elementary Festival, organized by the Oswego County Music Educators’ Association, Inc., brought chorus students together with guest conductor Jennifer Rafferty and accompanist John Spradling, while the band students were conducted by Jeffrey Manwaring.

A theme of unity and acceptance shone through the chorus performances, which included participation from the following Oswego elementary students:

Emma Duval, Chloe Fitzgerald, Katrianna Fronk, Anastasia Galt, Emily Hooper, Noah Irland, Olivia Kapuscinski, Rowan Miller, Elijah Rowe, Lucas Wallace, Nya Buckalew, Noah Caroccio, Alyssa Kelley, Ethan King, Isabella LaGray, Angela Lin and Grace Syrell.

Elementary all-county band participants include:

Grace Adams, Cassandra Baker, Aiyanna Haskins, Brooke Trevett, Addison Britt, Nathan Hibbert, Natalie Miller, Daniel Buske, Grace Dawson, Marissa Searor, Toby Caroccio, Leonard Lin, Leah Norton, Brodie Wood, Kaylee Blauvelt, Johnathon Budd, Joseph Wall, David White, Evan Sanders, Aiden Towne, Ethan Munger, Grant Romanowski and Zachary Truell.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...