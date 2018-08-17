Oswego Elks Aids OCO SAF Program

OSWEGO, NY – Oswego Elks Lodge #271 recently presented a donation of $1,700 to Oswego County Opportunities in support of the agency’s Services to Aid Families Program.

“We are happy to be able to help an organization that helps members of the Oswego community and we appreciate the work that SAF does to offer shelter, support, and counseling to those that need it,” said Exalted Ruler of the Oswego Elks Lodge #271 Nelson Metz.

SAF, Oswego County’s domestic violence and rape crisis program, provided support and advocacy for 600 victims and survivors in 2017.

“We at SAF extend our sincere gratitude to the Oswego Elks Lodge # for their thoughtfulness,” said Stacie France. “These additional funds allow us continue to meet the needs of victims and survivors. There are many times that there is a need for funds that other resources do not support.”

If you or someone you know is a survivor of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual violence or stalking, please call the SAF Crisis Hotline at (315) 342-1600.

The hotline is staffed by trained counselors and is available 24 hours.

SAF is the domestic violence and rape crisis program for Oswego County and has provided crisis, supportive, advocacy and educational services throughout Oswego County for more than 30 years.

Did you know?

A private, non-profit agency, OCO’s many programs touch the lives of approximately 20,000 Oswego County residents each year.

One of Oswego County’s largest employers, OCO employs nearly 600 people and boasts a volunteer force of 1,200.

OCO strives to improve the quality of life in Oswego County by helping people, supporting communities and changing lives.

For more information, visit www.oco.org.

Now you know … it’s OCO!

