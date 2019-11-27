Oswego Elks Lodge Memorial Sunday Set December 1

OSWEGO – This year’s Elks Memorial Sunday ceremony will take place on December 1 at 2 p.m. in Huckabee-Manor Hall at the Oswego Elks Lodge.

This event is open to the public.

During this ceremony, we honor our lodge and ladies auxiliary members who have passed during the past year.

There will be a reception following the ceremony.

This year we will be honoring: Richard Ackerman, William Atkins, William DeLapp, George DeLong, Richard Fader, John Flanagan, John Hollop, John Jermyn, Dennis McDermott, Charles Miller, Harold Nelson, Ronald Pratt Sr., John Schrader, Nicholas Sereno, Ted Spaulding, Allen (Ted) Todd, William Torbitt, Francis Tuttle and Joseph Wilczynski.

Ladies Auxiliary members being honored are Norrita Bullard, Phyllis Bullard Past President, Aleatha Hallinan, Karen Jermyn, Rachel Workman, Rosemary Yule and Charlene Zanzwych.

