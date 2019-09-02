Oswego Evangelical Alliance Welcomes Guest Speaker

OSWEGO – The Oswego Evangelical Alliance will welcome Jason J. McGuire, president of New Yorker’s Family Research Foundation and executive director of New Yorkers for Constitutional Freedoms, to Elim Grace Church (340 W. First St., Oswego) on September 26, beginning at 7 p.m.

McGuire’s work takes him not only to our State Capitol, but also Washington, DC as he influences legislation and legislators for the Lord Jesus Christ.

He will lead a fascinating discussion at the intersection of government affairs and Christian faith, followed by a question-and-answer session.

There is no charge for this event.

