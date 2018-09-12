Oswego Firefighters Extinguish Kitchen Fire

OSWEGO – Oswego Firefighters responded to a kitchen fire in a multi-family residence at 111 W Utica St. at approximately 12:42 a.m. today (September 12).

Thanks to the quick response of Oswego Firefighters, the fire was contained to the kitchen in one apartment in a few minutes of arrival.

Everyone was able to evacuate the home prior to the fire department’s arrival.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

It is believed that occupants will not have to be displaced due to the fire.

