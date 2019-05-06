Oswego-Fulton Are Attacking Cancer in Our Community Through Relay For Life Event

OSWEGO, NY – On June 7, local participants will join together at the annual Relay For Life of Oswego-Fulton at 2 Buccaneer Blvd. to help beat our biggest rival – cancer.

The event starts at 5 p.m.

“This year we are excited to present a patriotic themed Relay to the Oswego-Fulton area,” said Jim Monahan, community development manager for the American Cancer Society. “We honor our fighters, both against cancer and all of our armed forces, together as one in our great community! Just come to support us, nothing is required to come to the event other than sharing hope for all. Thank you and hope to see you at Relay!”

Survivors that have fought so bravely and continue to do so will also be honored.

Everyone is encouraged to reach out to cancer survivors, including those that are currently fighting cancer, so we can honor them at the event.

The survivor reception will be 5 p.m. on June 7.

Opening ceremony at 6:45 p.m. and luminary ceremony at 10 p.m.

The American Cancer Society is the only organization fighting cancer on every front.

Funds raised from Relay For Life events allow the ACS to attack cancer in dozens of ways, each of them critical to achieving a world without cancer – from developing breakthrough therapies and innovative research, to building supportive communities that come together to help those affected by cancer with access to treatment.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...