Oswego-Fulton Farmers’ Markets Receive $20K Boost

OSWEGO, NY – This week, the Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce announced it was awarded $20,000 from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation.

The grant will support the Oswego-Fulton farmers’ markets capacity building project, which includes a new marketing campaign and equipment upgrades designed to attract attendees and grow the markets entertainment, educational programs, and vendor offerings.

The Richard S. Shineman Foundation works to improve the quality of life in Oswego County by providing grants to nonprofit organizations that will enhance the local community. It has invested in the farmers’ markets because it believes that vibrant weekly markets in both Fulton and Oswego will enhance those communities and the surrounding areas.

“Our foundation is very impressed by the collaboration taking place in our community to come up with plans to reinvigorate and expand the Fulton and Oswego farmers’ markets,” said Karen Goetz, executive director of the Shineman Foundation. “The more collaborative the effort, the more successful the markets will be.”

Over the past year, the GOFCC has worked to enhance the markets’ operations, engaging farmers, vendors, civic partners and community members in order to develop a strategic plan.

Through this grant it will deploy the strategies it developed.

As part of this effort, the Oswego-Fulton farmers’ markets capacity building project will also improve service to low-income residents registered in every available federal nutrition assistance program, including: SNAP, EBT and FNMP.

“We have worked hard to enhance the Oswego-Fulton farmers’ markets experience for shoppers by bringing in new vendors and making the markets more accessible,” said Katie Toomey, executive director of the Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce. “The beauty of the farmers’ markets lies in their ability to foster personal connections between residents and provide mutual benefit to the farmers, shoppers, and community at large. Boosting the visibility of the Fulton market, specifically, will once again establish it as a community fixture, where residents can come together to access nutritional foods and build community.”

GOFCC will operate the elements of the capacity building project from April 2019 through November 2019 to coincide with the markets’ season.

The Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce advances the business and community interests of the region through advocacy, member services and community enhancements.

The GOFCC is a membership organization leading a regional collaboration that builds a vibrant retail/commercial/residential environment through the use of its many resources.

The GOFCC is a fully integrated affiliate of CenterState CEO, enabling the GOFCC to be strong chamber, dedicated to the needs of the Oswego- Fulton community, while bringing the area prominently into the overall growth and success of the region.

www.oswegofultonchamber.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...