Oswego, Geneseo Skate To OT Tie

OSWEGO, N.Y. – The nationally-ranked Oswego State men’s ice hockey team drew an overtime tie with No. 2/2 Geneseo at home on Saturday night.

Oswego posted four goals in the game, tying Buffalo State for the most against Geneseo in a single-game this season while snapping the Knights’ 17-game winning streak.

Following the game, Oswego celebrated captain Devin Campbell, assistant captain Cameron Berry, Kristoffer Brun and Josh Nenadal with a Senior Night ceremony.

Result: Oswego 4, Geneseo 4 (OT)Location: Marano Campus Center Arena – Oswego, N.Y.Records: Oswego 17-4-1 (10-3-0) | Geneseo 20-1-1 (11-1-1)

The Lakers took control of the game in the second period, scoring two unanswered goals to head to the final intermission ahead 4-3.

Oswego nabbed the momentum when it successfully killed off a five-minute penalty which included a shorthanded tally.

A Geneseo player had possession of the puck but fell and spun it towards the Laker bench. Charlie Pelnikintercepted the errant pass and found Joseph Molinaro for Oswego’s eighth shorty of the year with 55 seconds left in the penalty. It proved to be the Lakers’ final goal of the night, giving them the lead 4-3.

Earlier in the second, Anthony Passero knotted the game as a puck squirted out from the corner and the junior slammed home his own rebound at 4:37.

A penalty on Oswego midway through the final period allowed Geneseo to tie the contest at 4-4, which remained through the five-minute overtime.

In the first period, the squads traded blows to the tune of 2-2 before Geneseo added a tally with less than a minute remaining to head to the first intermission with a 3-2 advantage.

Both of the Laker goals came from Travis Broughman to knot the game at 1-1 and 2-2. Passero found Max Novick who flipped the puck down ice for Broughman to chase down. The freshman swung around the back of the Geneseo net to bury the goal at 14:14.

The goal broke Geneseo goalie Devin McDonald’s scoreless streak of 258:49, the fourth longest span in NCAA Division III history.

After a Knights’ power-play goal, Broughman was at it again. Passero and Tanner Spink used the length of the ice to find Broughman open in the offensive zone. The Mechanicsville, Va. native used a deke to beat McDonald by his left leg at 17:47.

Throughout the course of the game, Oswego was whistled for four penalties compared to just one for Geneseo. The discrepancy made way for two power-play tallies for the visitor.

Most statistical categories were a dead heat, while the Lakers blocked seven more shots than their opponent (12-7).

David Richer spent the night between the pipes for the Lakers, stopping 24 Geneseo on-goal attempts.

Oswego will finish its regular season on the road as it heads to the North Country to face Potsdam at 7 p.m. on Friday and archrival Plattsburgh at the same time the following night.

