Oswego Girls’ Lacrosse Battles ESM

OSWEGO – Vs ESM last evening
We played a good game and I was very happy with how we responded last evening.
We had great draw control which is something we have been working on and we had at least a dozen good scoring chances last night.
The second half of the game we peppered their goalie with shots and had several great cuts through the 8 meter arc.
Several passes we did not catch while running through the cuts could have potentially turned into goals for us but we kept pushing and our offense kept pressure on them all of the second half.
Proud of our clearing game tonight also – we had very good ball movement up the field – several big defensive stops and a few good caused turnovers allowed us to head down the field in both halves.
We see JD on Tuesday and we will celebrate our senior with a Monday May 20 game vs. Syracuse at 6:30 p.m.
POST GAME SUMMARY
Date of Contest: 5/9/19 Opponent: ESM
Scores: Oswego: 11 – ESM: 22
Highlights:
Cahill, Monica – ground ball
DeVinny, Lauren – goal
Fierro, Katie – assist
Fierro, Mia – goal, 5 ground balls, 6 draw controls
Finch, Ashley – caused turnover
Greene, Erica – 2 goals, 2 ground balls, 6 draw controls
Greene, Sophia – ground ball
Hare, Jordan – 2 goals, 3 ground balls
Koproski, Bella – ground ball, caused turnover
Roman, Julia – ground ball
Thompson, McKinley – 2 goals, assist, 3 ground balls, 2 draw controls
Thompson, Reagan – 3 goals, 2 ground balls, draw control, caused turnover
Yurkon, Abby – 9 saves
Records:
League: 1 & 11
Overall: 2 & 12
Submitted by Theodore (Teddy) Beers
Physical Education Teacher
Oswego City School District
