Oswego Girls’ Lacrosse Battles ESM

OSWEGO – Vs ESM last evening

We played a good game and I was very happy with how we responded last evening.

We had great draw control which is something we have been working on and we had at least a dozen good scoring chances last night.

The second half of the game we peppered their goalie with shots and had several great cuts through the 8 meter arc.

Several passes we did not catch while running through the cuts could have potentially turned into goals for us but we kept pushing and our offense kept pressure on them all of the second half.

Proud of our clearing game tonight also – we had very good ball movement up the field – several big defensive stops and a few good caused turnovers allowed us to head down the field in both halves.

We see JD on Tuesday and we will celebrate our senior with a Monday May 20 game vs. Syracuse at 6:30 p.m.

POST GAME SUMMARY

Date of Contest: 5/9/19 Opponent: ESM

Scores: Oswego: 11 – ESM: 22

Highlights:

Cahill, Monica – ground ball

DeVinny, Lauren – goal

Fierro, Katie – assist

Fierro, Mia – goal, 5 ground balls, 6 draw controls

Finch, Ashley – caused turnover

Greene, Erica – 2 goals, 2 ground balls, 6 draw controls

Greene, Sophia – ground ball

Hare, Jordan – 2 goals, 3 ground balls

Koproski, Bella – ground ball, caused turnover

Roman, Julia – ground ball

Thompson, McKinley – 2 goals, assist, 3 ground balls, 2 draw controls

Thompson, Reagan – 3 goals, 2 ground balls, draw control, caused turnover

Yurkon, Abby – 9 saves

Records:

League: 1 & 11

Overall: 2 & 12

Submitted by Theodore (Teddy) Beers

Physical Education Teacher

Oswego City School District

