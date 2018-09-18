Oswego Girls’ Volleyball Downs Fowler

Update from tournament in Central Square and against Fowler.

Central Sqaure Tournament:

In pool play we finished 2-4 and finished 3rd in our bracket to put us in to the silver playoffs.

In the semifinal of the silver we played a 3-set match with Syracuse Tech and edged them 2 sets to 1 bringing us to a championship matchup with Phoenix in another 3-set match where we lost 2 sets to 1.

The first set of the championship game we stayed right with Phoenix but they edged us out right at the end of the set.

Second set we came out fast and quick and won the set by a dozen points.

The third set however was not our best serving set of the day and Phoenix took full advantage of our service errors and won the third set by 3.

Against Fowler

Before the game we had discussed as a group the importance of our serving game and how we needed to keep the ball in play and force other teams to play defense against us.

We came out and showed our serving ability with a team total of 25 aces in the 3-set match.

I am happy with the stats that we had on paper before we shook hands at the end of the match.

We need to continue to work on our receiving game and push forward as we have only a few weeks left of our season and 2 remaining tournaments as well.

POST GAME SUMMARY

Date of Contest: 9-17-18

Opponent: Fowler

Scores: Oswego: 25/25/25 – Fowler: 16/16/12

Highlights:

Avery, Azalia – 2 digs

Corrice, Meg – ace, kill

Flint, Audrey – 2 aces, 2 Kills

Libbey, Makayla – ace, kill, dig

Matthews, Lilyann – 7 aces, 3 digs dig

Myers, Madison – 4 aces, dig

Scanlon, Francesca – 6 aces, kill, point block

Warner, Leslie – ace, kill

Celements, Sarah – 2 assists, ace

Davis, Olivia – 2 assists

Nettles, Katelyn – 2 assists, ace

Giberson, Rose – dig

Moshier, Madison – dig

Record: 2 – 5

Submitted by Theodore (Teddy) Beers

Physical Education Teacher

Volleyball & Lacrosse Coach

Oswego City School District

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...