Oswego Girls’ Volleyball Downs Fowler
Update from tournament in Central Square and against Fowler.
Central Sqaure Tournament:
In pool play we finished 2-4 and finished 3rd in our bracket to put us in to the silver playoffs.
In the semifinal of the silver we played a 3-set match with Syracuse Tech and edged them 2 sets to 1 bringing us to a championship matchup with Phoenix in another 3-set match where we lost 2 sets to 1.
The first set of the championship game we stayed right with Phoenix but they edged us out right at the end of the set.
Second set we came out fast and quick and won the set by a dozen points.
The third set however was not our best serving set of the day and Phoenix took full advantage of our service errors and won the third set by 3.
Against Fowler
Before the game we had discussed as a group the importance of our serving game and how we needed to keep the ball in play and force other teams to play defense against us.
We came out and showed our serving ability with a team total of 25 aces in the 3-set match.
I am happy with the stats that we had on paper before we shook hands at the end of the match.
We need to continue to work on our receiving game and push forward as we have only a few weeks left of our season and 2 remaining tournaments as well.
POST GAME SUMMARY
Date of Contest: 9-17-18
Opponent: Fowler
Scores: Oswego: 25/25/25 – Fowler: 16/16/12
Highlights:
Avery, Azalia – 2 digs
Corrice, Meg – ace, kill
Flint, Audrey – 2 aces, 2 Kills
Libbey, Makayla – ace, kill, dig
Matthews, Lilyann – 7 aces, 3 digs dig
Myers, Madison – 4 aces, dig
Scanlon, Francesca – 6 aces, kill, point block
Warner, Leslie – ace, kill
Celements, Sarah – 2 assists, ace
Davis, Olivia – 2 assists
Nettles, Katelyn – 2 assists, ace
Giberson, Rose – dig
Moshier, Madison – dig
Record: 2 – 5
