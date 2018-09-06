Oswego Girls’ Volleyball Season Under Way

OSWEGO – Updates from the first two girls’ JV Volleyball games and tournament.

Our first home match against West Genny we played good back and forth volleyball with them.

The first set we went into extra points but were able to pull out the win.

The second and third sets we did not chase the corners of the West Genny defense as much as we needed to in order to close out the match.

We forced ourselves to play more defense than we wanted.

Our second game of the season was on the road to Marcellus and we played good defense, but the amount of service errors we had in the match kept us from getting out in front of host Marcellus and they took advantage of our errors.

We were in each set all the way through.

I am hoping we take our first two matches as learning games as we press on.

We have a busy schedule this year and we have now played two games and went to a tournament all before the first day of school.

We went to the annual Penfield JV tournament and we were put in a tough pool with some talented teams from the Section 5 area and after pool play we got Canadaguia in the silver playoff – we quickly dispatched them with good serving and ball contact when we were on offense.

Our second match up in the silver playoffs paired us against Section 3 rival C-NS.

We had some real good back and forth volleyball all set long with them – but their defense was too much for us and we struggled to transition into our hitting game.

We see Fulton on Thursday and then have our annual home tournament this weekend; so we have already played a lot of volleyball in the first two weeks of the season.

POST GAME SUMMARY

Date of Contest: 8-30-18

Opponent: West Genny

Scores: Oswego: 26/17/15 – West Genny: 24/25/25

Highlights:

Flint, Audrey – ace, 2 kills, point block

Matthews, Lilyann – 3 aces, 3 kills, 2 digs

Scanlon, Francesca – ace, 3 kills, assist, dig, 4 point blocks

Celements, Sarah – 7 assists, 2 aces

Proud, Cassidy – 6 digs

Record: 0 – 1

POST GAME SUMMARY

Date of Contest: 9-4-18

Opponent: Marcellus

Scores: Oswego: 21/21/24 – Marcellus: 25/25/26

Highlights:

Flint, Audrey – 3 aces, 3 kills

King, Riley – ace, dig

Matthews, Lilyann – 4 aces, kill, 2 digs

Payne, Victoria – ace

Scanlon, Francesca – ace, kill

Celements, Sarah – 4 assists, 3 aces, dig

Nettles, Katelyn – assist

Proud, Cassidy – 2 digs

Record: 0 – 2

Submitted by: Coach Theodore (Teddy) Beers

Physical Education Teacher

Volleyball & Lacrosse Coach

Oswego City School District

