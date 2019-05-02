Oswego Health and Burritt Motors Team Up for Golf Tournament

OSWEGO – Providing the hole-in-one sponsorship for Oswego Health’s upcoming golf tournament is Burritt Motors, of Oswego.

If a player achieves a hole-in-one on hole #2 at the Oswego County Club during the June 3 tournament, they will drive home a new car provided by Burritt Motors.

The car dealership is also offering other prizes to those who hit a hole-in-one on any of club’s three-par holes on tournament day.

“We appreciate Burritt Motors continued support of our major fund raising event,” said Michele Hourigan, Oswego Health’s Director of Business and Community Development. “With their sponsorship, Burritt Motors recognizes the importance of great local healthcare services.”

