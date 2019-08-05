Oswego Health Announces Date of Annual Gala and Innovator Sponsor

OSWEGO – Serving as an Innovator Sponsor at Oswego Health Foundation’s upcoming gala is Hayner Hoyt, a construction company based in Syracuse.

Oswego Health’s, “An Evening on the Red Carpet” will be held November 2 beginning at 6 p.m. at The American Foundry in Oswego.

“We are so pleased to have one of our longtime partners support our gala,” said Oswego Health Foundation’s Director of Business and Community Development Michele Hourigan. “As Oswego Health has grown, Hayner Hoyt has been a major contributor and one of our go-to construction companies.”

Oswego Health invites community members to attend the gala, which offers a fun evening supporting local healthcare. The evening includes cocktails, dinner, a brief program, dessert and dancing with the musical entertainment of the Billionaires.

To learn more about the event, please visit oswegohealth.org/gala.

Established in 1966, Syracuse construction company Hayner Hoyt has grown to build a diverse brand of commercial projects, including hospitals and healthcare facilities, warehouses, manufacturing plants, distribution centers, hotels, financial institutions, nursing homes and churches.

Oswego Health and Hayner Hoyt have worked on a variety of projects together such as the Oswego Hospital’s Maternity Center, Emergency Department, Surgery Center and Intensive Care Unit as well as the Fulton and Central Square medical centers.

Soon, construction will begin on the new Behavioral Health Unit located on Cayuga Street in Oswego, as well as the Medical Surgical Unit at the hospital.

