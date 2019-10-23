Oswego Health Announces Innovator Sponsor for Sold Out Gala

OSWEGO, NY – Serving as an Innovator Sponsor at Oswego Health Foundation’s upcoming sold out gala is CRA Medical Imaging, one of the largest diagnostic imaging practices in Central New York.

The sold-out “An Evening on the Red Carpet” gala will be held Saturday, November 2nd beginning at 6:00 p.m. at The American Foundry in Oswego. The evening includes cocktails, dinner, a brief program, dessert and dancing with the musical entertainment of the Billionaires.

“CRA Medical Imaging believes in the mission of Oswego Health and believes in giving back in any way we can,” said CRA CEO Mary Ann Drum. “As Winston Churchill said: We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.”

For more information about the Oswego Health Foundation, call 315-326-3473 or visit www.oswegohealth.org/gala.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...