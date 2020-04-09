Oswego Health Appreciates Overwhelming Community Support

OSWEGO – Oswego Health appreciates the overwhelming support from our community. The healthcare system has received donations of personal protective equipment (PPE), meals, financial donations and caring messages.

As a not-for-profit community healthcare system, we count on support from our generous donors to help us deliver the outstanding medical care our patients and community deserves right at home. We appreciate your support now more than ever and are beyond proud to care for our community.

Below are a list of donors as of April 7:

· Amity Pest Control

· Elim Grace Church

· Felix Schoeller, Pulaski NY

· Harbor Freight

· HealthWay & HP Mile

· Huhtamaki

· Lakeview Lanes

· Lowe’s of Oswego

· Mary & Tom Ciappa

· Natoli General Contractors

· Novelis

· Oswego County Humane Society

· Oswego Sub Shop

· Raby’s Ace Home Center

· Sandy Beshures

· SUNY Oswego

· SUNY Oswego Chinese Visiting Scholars

· Universal Metal Works

· Upward Graphics

· Vona’s Restaurant

Thank you again for this tremendous support of our local healthcare system. If you are interested in learning more about donations, contact the Oswego Health Foundation at (315) 326-3473 or by email, [email protected]

