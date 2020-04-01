Oswego Health Asks For Children To Write Letters To Senior Living Facilities

OSWEGO – It may seem old fashioned, but writing a letter or sending a card can bring a smile to someone’s face.

Children in our community are encouraged to send a note, card, drawing or anything that will brighten a senior’s day. The senior living communities in our areas are not allowing visitors which does keep them safe during these unprecedented times but is often lonely.

The power of communication and love is key to their wellbeing. To help, children can send notes of hope to local senior living communities.

Children can either mail the cards to the addresses below or email a photo of their card to [email protected].

A child can contact any senior living facility they choose. To help out, the locations have been divided by the first letter of the last name.

A, B, C Bishop’s Commons, 4 Burkle Street, Oswego, NY 13126 315-349-0799

D, E, F The Gardens by Morningstar, 132 Ellen Street, Oswego, NY 13126 315-343-0880

G, H, I Morningstar Residential Care Center, 17 Sunrise Street, Oswego, NY 13126 315-342-4790

J, K, L Manor at Seneca Hill, 20 Manor Drive, Oswego, NY 13126 315-349-5300

M, N, O Pontiac Care and Rehabilitation Center, 303 East River Road, Oswego, NY 13126 315-343-1800

P, Q, R St Francis Commons, 12 Burkle Street, Oswego, NY 13126 315-326-0870

S, T, U, V St Luke Health Services, 299 East River Road, Oswego NY, 13126 315-342-3166

W, X, Y, Z Springside at Seneca Hill, 10 Co. Rt 45A, Oswego, NY 13126 315-343-5658



Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...