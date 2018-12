OSWEGO – The Oswego Health Auxiliary’s sock-it- to-me initiative has successfully collected nearly 1,000 pairs of socks for needy community members this holiday season.

The socks, donated by Oswego Health staff members, as well as community residents, will be given to Unity Acres, located in Orwell, Oswego Human Concerns, an Oswego County Opportunity teen program and Oswego Health’s behavioral health patients.

