Oswego Health Auxiliary to Hold Annual Bazaar

OSWEGO – Members of the Oswego Health Auxiliary are making plans to hold their yearly bazaar from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on October 10 and 11 in the lobby of Oswego Hospital.

This event is the auxiliary’s major fund raiser for the year, which supports the programs and services of Oswego Health.

Homemade baked goods and themed baskets created by various health system departments, along with opportunities to take home an American Girl Doll or a Kitchen Aid mixer, are just part of this year’s Oswego Health Auxiliary Fall Bazaar.

Local services clubs will also support the bazaar with their own booths at this popular community event.

As with past years, complete turkey and ham dinners will be sold both nights from 5 to 7 in the Oswego Hospital cafeteria.

Patrons can dine in or take out their dinners.

Takeout meals will be available beginning at 3:30 p.m. both days.

The cost of the dinners are $11 for either takeout or eat in, $6 for kids age 12 and younger, and free for those age four and younger.

