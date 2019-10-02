Oswego Health Auxiliary to Hold Annual Bazaar

OSWEGO, NY – The Oswego Health Auxiliary will hold its annual Harvest Dinner and Fall Bazaar on October 9 and 10 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the lobby of Oswego Hospital.

Homemade baked goods and themed baskets created by various health system departments, along with opportunities to take home a Kitchen Aid mixer, iPad or Chromebook, are just a part of this year’s fun.

At the Harvest Dinner from 5 to 7 p.m., complete turkey and ham dinners will be sold.

The dinners are $12 per person and kids 5 and younger eat for free.

Takeout dinners are available starting at 3:30 p.m.

For your convenience, valet services will stay open until 7 p.m.

This event is the auxiliary’s major fundraiser for the year, which supports the programs and services of Oswego Health.

