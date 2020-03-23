Oswego Health Behavioral Health Services Remains Open

OSWEGO – During this time of uncertainty, Oswego Health Behavioral Health Services understands how important it is to continue to provide support to the community and have announced that its locations will continue to remain open for those in need.

This includes Adult Outpatient and Adult Inpatient Services in Oswego as well as Child and Family Services and Adult Outpatient in Fulton.

“Our main priority remains being open and accessible in order to meet Oswego County’s behavioral health needs. Staying connected is important now more than ever before. We will continue to have office staff, therapists and medication providers available,” shared Oswego Health President and CEO, Michael Harlovic.

In addition, Oswego Health Behavioral Health Services now offers Tele-Mental Health (this includes medication management and therapy) appointments for patients.

Contact Numbers:

Child and Family Services- Fulton: 315-326-3555

Adult Outpatient- Fulton: 315-598-7400

Adult Outpatient- Oswego: 315-326-4100

For the safety of employees and other patients, Oswego Health does encourage individuals to call ahead should they have any fever or respiratory issues, prior to attending an appointment.

If you or anyone you know is in crisis, please call our Mobile Crisis Team hotline at 315-251-0800.

