Oswego Health Center for Wound Healing Recognized With Distinction Award

OSWEGO – The Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health was recognized with Healogics Center of Distinction Award.

The center, which opened in July 2017, was presented the prestigious award as it achieved outstanding clinical outcomes during the past 12 months, which include a patient satisfaction rating of more than 92 percent and a wound healing rate of 91 percent or higher within 30 median days to heal.

Carlos Dator Jr., MD, who serves as the medical director of the Wound Care Center, said the award was a testament to the staff.

“This certainly speaks to the staff and just how much they care about their patients and the excellent care they deliver every day,” Dr. Dator said.

This outpatient service, located on the third floor of Oswego Hospital, includes four private treatment rooms and two hyperbaric chambers.

The pressurized chambers allow a patient to breathe 100 percent oxygen, which stimulates many physiological responses in the cells and tissues, promoting wound healing.

Oswego Health is collaborating with Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services to bring this service to the community.

Healogics and its affiliated companies manage nearly 800 wound care centers® in the nation.

Healogics utilizes an evidence-based systematic approach to chronic wound healing in treating an underserved and growing patient population.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...